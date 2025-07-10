COLUMN: Easy and budget-friendly tips for growing your own food
July is a fantastic month for us amateur gardeners to grow fresh produce without spending a fortune.
Here’s how to make the most of it ...
Vegetables to Sow or Grow
- Lettuce, radishes, and spring onions can still be sown directly into the ground or containers. They grow quickly and don’t need much space and don’t forget to do repeat sowings so that you have a continuous crop rather than a glut!
- Beetroot and carrots can be sown now for a late summer harvest.
- Courgettes and runner beans thrive in July – if you’ve got seedlings, plant them out now.
- Use recycled containers (like yogurt pots or old buckets) for growing if space or budget is tight.
Fruit to Enjoy or Prepare for
- Harvest strawberries, raspberries, and gooseberries—pick regularly to encourage more fruit.
- Pot-grown blueberries are great for small gardens; they love acidic soil and can be fed with leftover tea!
- Apple and pear trees benefit from thinning fruit now to improve quality.
Herbs that Thrive in July
- Sow basil, coriander, and parsley in pots on a sunny windowsill or patio.
- Mint, thyme, and chives are hardy and grow well in containers – just keep mint in its own pot to stop it spreading.
- Dry or freeze excess herbs for use in winter. I like to freeze mint leaves to make ice cubes for summer drinks.
Low-cost Care Tips
- Water in the evening to reduce evaporation.
- Mulch with grass clippings or cardboard to retain moisture and suppress weeds.
- Kitchen scraps: make compost or liquid feed from banana peels, coffee grounds, or nettles.
- Plastic bottles: poke holes in the cap and bury upside down near plants for slow-release watering.
Upcycled Planters
- Old buckets, washing-up bowls, or storage tubs: drill drainage holes and use them for growing salad leaves, carrots, or herbs.
- Tin cans: perfect for herbs like basil or chives. Paint them for a decorative touch.
- Toilet roll tubes: great for starting seedlings like lettuce or beetroot or peas that don't like having their roots distubed – plant the whole tube in the soil when ready.
DIY Growing Supports
- Old broom handles or bamboo canes: use as supports for beans, peas, or tomatoes. I have also used old cricket wickets!
- Broken umbrellas: remove the fabric and use the frame as a trellis for climbing plants.
- Old ladders: lean against a wall and use as a vertical herb or strawberry planter.
Creative Containers
- Drawers or wooden crates: line with landscape fabric or old compost bags and fill with soil for a rustic planter.
- Plastic milk bottles: cut in half to make mini greenhouses or use the bottom half as a pot.
- Wine corks: hollow out slightly and use to start tiny herb cuttings.
Hope you find these tips useful. Happy growing and see you next month.
This column was provided by Kate Giffen, resident gardener
