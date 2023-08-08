Column: Enjoy the simplicities of life and help boost your wellbeing this summer

Have you been feeling more tired, drained, and fatigued lately?

Did you know that keeping fit and doing regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health and wellbeing?

Being physically active not only improves your brain health and activity but it also helps to manage your weight, improve your ability in daily activities, as well as reducing stress and tiredness.

When feeling tired, being active may be the last thing on your mind, but in fact carrying out regular exercise will make you feel more energised and less tired in the long run.

Guest columnist Melissa Cutforth is assistant manager at Marshall's Yard in Gainsborough.

The NHS provides self-help tips to help fight tiredness and fatigue and it says that ‘even a single 15-minute walk can give you an energy boost, and the benefits will increase with more frequent physical activity’.

Carrying out a quick ten or 15-minute brisk walk will also increase your mental alertness and project a more positive mood and energy to carry forward for the rest of the day.

Gyms like Snap Fitness in Gainsborough offer access to leisure facilities and also classes including light and low impact exercise classes like stretch or yoga which can still provide that energy boost, helping to reduce fatigue.

Classes like these also help the body to rest and sleep easier, ensuring you restore and re-energise your mind and body.

Regular exercise can have a huge positive effect on mental wellbeing by relieving stress and tensions and boosting your feel-good endorphins.

Whether it’s taking a stroll in your local park or attending your local gym, regular participation can not only reduce stress and anxiety but also increase our self-esteem!

So, put down those TV remotes and mobile devices, and enjoy the simplicities of life and boost yourself with a little exercise.