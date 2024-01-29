Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The third annual Christmas on the Green event was rescued from the gloomy rain and hosted in a very festive looking X-church.

It was another well-attended event and it was wonderful to bring Christmas back into the old church building.

There was plenty of festive cheer from local community groups who joined in with the organising, activities and running of this totally free event.

Guest columnist Barry Rooks from Voluntary Centre Services.

A number of local residents were also involved in creating this event and, together with the local organisations, hope to show the local community how valued they are.

Schoolchildren from the local primary school Benjamin Adlard helped with their handmade decorations and donkeys Maisie and Lilly were a big hit. Shown in the photo is little Matilda, whose smile shows how much

she clearly enjoyed meeting them.

Santa gave out 100 gifts to the children in the community and the event was also attended by The Grinch, Chief Elf, Santas helpers and Bert.

This event is organised by The Together Initiative, a charity supporting the South West Ward of Gainsborough, who have exciting events and projects happening throughout 2024.

‘Games on the

Green’ and ‘Games on the Hill’ will be running in summer 2024. There are also a number of green space and outdoor activity projects being launched this year, the success of which very much relies on local involvement. If you would like to be involved in the events and projects, please contact us.

Together also organises regular community walkabouts in the South West Ward. These began in response to residents saying they never see anyone ‘official’ and feeling ignored and neglected.

We don’t have all the answers, but the aim of the walkabouts is simply to let people know that we do care, and we are available. We walk around the ward and stop and talk to anyone that would like to chat.

All the statutory agencies and several local organisations attend. If you’d like to know more or would like to join the walkabouts, please get in touch. We’d love to hear from you. Email: [email protected]

