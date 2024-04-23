Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At Connexions in Gainsborough, we’ve been very busy establishing our community learning programmes, with our current courses being well attended.

This includes child and young people development, creative writing, and Discover Arts award in this first part of the year.

There will also be courses you can take part in, in food hygiene, first aid, maths and personal finance to follow soon.

Guest columnist Rick Craig from Connexions.

All of these courses are free to access due to funding that has been received from both the district and county councils.

If you would like to enrol on any of our courses, please feel free to contact [email protected] or you can call into Connexions.

Going forward at our premises at 100 Church Street, we will be establishing a Family Hub.

This should be in place and up and running over the coming weeks with a new programme of activities for parents, carers, children and young people.

This is a project we’re really excited about so keep checking these articles and Facebook for up-to-date information, or you can email [email protected]

The Performing Arts Club is currently in rehearsals, preparing for its Spring Extravaganza, which is being

performed across three venues at the end of May.

This will be a concert of some of our ‘greatest hits’ since we began, back in 2007, and the songs have been chosen by our current members, with choices from musicals, pop music to rock music.

Finally, there is a project we’ve been very much involved in at Kings Theatre.

After some years, and some setbacks too, the venue is now fully refurbished and looking incredible too.

It will open its doors during May with a public launch event!

To find out more you can visit kings-entertainment-theatre.co.uk or find Kings Entertainment, Gainsborough, on Facebook.