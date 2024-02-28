Column: Exciting times lie ahead with Thorndike project funding now secured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Together has been successful in achieving funding for the Thorndike Nature Connections Project.

The project is due to start next month, and we would like to invite local people to help us design and deliver the project.

The project involves the five green spaces, including the roundabout, at the bottom of Thorndike Way on the approach to the bridge over the Trent.

Guest columnist Barry Rooks

The main aims of the project include: Making the spaces more attractive and creating opportunities for local people to be involved; Increasing the wildlife and biodiversity (flowers, trees, insects, birds etc); Using open and green spaces for residents’ health and wellbeing; and enhancing this important gateway for Gainsborough.

If you would like to be involved or for more information, contact the team at [email protected]

We are also commencing the planning for Games on the Green with a proposed date of July 24.

This is Together’s annual summer event on Ashcroft Green with games, exotic animals, and plenty of giveaways.

If you are a local organisation or resident and would like to be involved or help in some way, please get in touch.

Together also organises regular community walkabouts in the South West Ward.

These began in response to residents saying they never see anyone ‘official’ and feeling ignored and neglected.

We don’t have all the answers, but the aim of the walkabouts is simply to let people know that we do care, and we are available.

We walk around the ward and stop and talk to anyone that would like to chat. All the statutory agencies and several local organisations attend.

If you’d like to know more or would like to join the Walkabouts, please get in touch.