Column: Exercise drastically improves your mental health and mood

The new year is here, and with that comes the annual saying “New Year, new me!”, writes Adam Martin.

By Adam Martin
3 minutes ago

But what if this year you could become a new person?

The winter season brings dark days and cold weather, leaving many of us feeling a little low.

The lack of energy and low moods is something we do not want to be taking with us into the new year.

Adam Martin, personal trainer at Snap Fitness.

What if I told you that exercise is not all about looking your best but it’s about feeling your best, drastically improving your mental health.

While you exercise, your body releases endorphins, which are powerful chemicals in your brain that energize your spirits and make you feel good.

It is said that usually, within five minutes after exercising, you get a mood-enhancement effect.

But the effects of physical activity extend beyond the short-term.

“Research shows that exercise can also help alleviate long-term depression”, writes Adam Martin.

Research shows that exercise can also help alleviate long-term depression. A study found that those who got regular vigorous exercise were 25 per cent less likely to develop depression or an anxiety disorder over the next five years.

Other studies have also shown that exercise can treat mild to moderate depression as effectively as antidepressant medication.

All these studies show that exercise is a powerful medicine that helps boost your mood, improve your sleep, and help you deal with depression, anxiety, stress and much more.

Finally, just using exercise as a distraction to break out of stressful days and negative thoughts is a great way of giving your mind a break. During the winter months, it can be hard to get outside but having access to a gym is just as beneficial.

Success starts by feeling good!

