One of the main challenges many community groups and organisations face is staying up-to-date with training and being able to offer relevant training opportunities to staff and volunteers, writes Heather Arnatt.

Columnist Heather Arnatt from Voluntary Centre Services West Lindsey.

Training can be expensive, both for the organisation and in terms of the time it takes to complete, especially where volunteer time is at a premium.

Since 2017, Volunteer Centres Lincolnshire, a partnership between the county’s infrastructure organisations Voluntary Centre Services and Lincolnshire CVS, has offered a free online training programme to volunteers and community organisations.

This includes some of the most asked-for courses including food hygiene, equality and diversity, health and safety, and safeguarding awareness, as well as a range of specialised courses for particular health conditions and workplace requirements.

​The programme is available to anyone who works, lives or volunteers in Lincolnshire and is free of charge, writes our guest columnist Heather Arnatt from Voluntary Centre Services, West Lindsey.

The 80-course programme is aimed at community groups operating in Lincolnshire, and each group is able to access up to 25 licences for their staff or volunteers.

Additionally anyone who works, lives or volunteers in Lincolnshire is eligible for the programme free of charge. You can also access the programme if you are thinking of becoming a volunteer in the future and are seeking skills for your CV. Learners have eight weeks to complete as many of the courses as they would like.

Anyone interested in accessing the training can complete an expression of interest form at https://lincolnshirevolunteering.org.uk/online-training or by emailing [email protected]

Alongside our digital training offer, we have also developed our popular Funding Ready and Volunteer Management training programmes to be delivered online. Organisations tell us this allows much easier access, and allows us to keep the programme free of charge.

Topics covered include Getting Your Organisation Ready for Volunteers, Recruiting and Retaining Volunteers and Supporting and Valuing Volunteers.

Organisations can also visit the Lincolnshire Volunteering website for access to free templates and resources as well as information about how to find local support from the community-based teams.

Any organisations in the Gainsborough and West Lindsey area can get in touch with Voluntary Centre Services directly on [email protected] or 01427 613470 for information and support with operating and managing community organisations and involving volunteers.

