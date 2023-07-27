Summer has arrived, despite our weather locally telling a different story, writes Rick Craig, Connexions projects manager.

We hope that everyone can make the most of their summer break, whether that involves going on holiday or just being around to spend time with their friends and family.

At Connexions in Gainsborough, we have already kicked off the summer with a Fun Day up at St George’s Hall.

We are also continuing to keep our buildings open through the summer months for groups and activities, including our Coffee Mornings, which are running on every Tuesday between 10am and 12noon.

Connexions' projects manager Rick Craig

Following on from a very successful event last year, on Saturday, August 5, we will be running a Family/Community Fun Day.

This is going to be staged on All Saints Parish Church Grounds, from 10am to 4pm.

People of all ages who attend can enjoy plenty of fun and games, inflatables, local business and community group stalls, not to mention live dance and music performances too.

It’s free entry and everyone is welcome to come along to the event.

Don't miss the Summer Fun Day in Gainsborough on August 5.

The Family/Community Fun Day was certainly supported well last year and we hope to have many more attending this year’s event.

So why not head down on the day and enjoy yourselves.

On the day, our new centre – Chat, Chill, Connect - at 100 Church Street (the former charity shop) will also be open to members of the public, offering refreshments, toilets and baby changing facilities, with some of our volunteers being around for you to chat with too.

Have a great summer everyone and we hope to see you at our event this coming Saturday (August 5).