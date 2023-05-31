Did you know, according to the University of Greenwich, ‘plants can lower anxiety, reduce stress levels, boost your mood and increase productivity?’, writes Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard.

These studies have shown that sowing seeds, planting plants, and keeping indoor plants can also help promote feelings of positivity and wellbeing.

From sowing seeds to growing house plants, all things green and living are a great reminder to ensure you are looking after yourself getting plenty of hydration, fresh air and sunlight.

June is the perfect month to plant young plants and sow seeds.

Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard.

You can purchase a huge variety of seeds, bulbs, and young plants from Wilko with prices from as little as 50p for a packet of seeds.

Whether it be florals, shrubs, fruit or even vegetables, plant your favourites and give your mind and body that wellness us humans so desperately need at an affordable price.

This activity also helps us Brits get that Vitamin D that so many of us lack.

With a huge percentage of the UK’s population lacking the ‘sunshine vitamin’ spending time in the garden will not only help on this matter but will also help reduce and ease stress and anxiety levels reaping the rewards of a good night’s sleep.

Just by being outside and having some space and time to relax will help clear the mind, lower your stress-hormone and help to decrease the heart rate.

If these wellness activities need supporting with extra help to reduce anxiety, insomnia and stress levels, Holland and Barrett have various natural vitamins and supplements that can assist.

The Valerian Plus natural remedy which contains Valerian Root Extract and Passionflower herb extract is a traditional herbal medicine that dates back thousands of years to ancient Greek and Chinese medicine.

These tablets are used for the temporary relief of sleep disturbances due to symptoms of mild anxiety.

The natural remedy helps with calming and relaxing for sleep temporarily, with no proven after effects of fatigue.

Not only has research found a significant positive impact on our wellbeing and stress levels from gardening and being green fingered, but it has also shown that it helps reduce levels of depression and anxiety.