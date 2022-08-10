Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting life in 1997 as Lincoln-based community development ‘Urban Challenge Ltd’ the organisation went on to establish Volunteer Centres in Lincoln, Sleaford and Gainsborough in the following decade.

Since its inception it has developed a range of service including the busy social prescribing service that continues to grow across the county.

The local Volunteer Centres provide advice about opportunities to get involved in the local community with over 200 individuals receiving impartial advice and support every year to identify suitable volunteering activities in the local community.

Heather Arnatt from Voluntary Centre Services West Lindsey.

Our free brokerage service helps individuals to identify their skills and interests and match them to local community organisations who need their support, as well as helping community organisations to reach new volunteers and gain new supporters.

But the organisation also offers a much wider range of support to community organisations.

The Volunteer Centre is holding an open day on Monday, September 12, to showcase the range of community activities available.

Check our website and social media near the time for more information.

From our small team we are able to offer advice and support for anyone setting up a new group or activity, advice on constitutions, legal status and bank accounts. We have free templates for policies and procedures and can offer 1:1 support to adapt these for your group or activity.

We can advise new projects on local demand, connect you with similar groups and help you to make the best of your idea.

We also offer a free Funding Readiness programme, supported by Lincolnshire County Council, which offers a three-step approach to getting your group or organisation from applying for your first funding right through to accessing large grant funding and developing your activities.

This programme is ideal for any organisation just starting out with finding new funding or looking to grow, and can be delivered flexibly to your group at no charge.

As well as our wider programme of training and events, every quarter we offer a free networking opportunity for groups: the West Lindsey Voluntary Sector Forum, which allows local groups and friends of the sector to share project ideas, recruit support and find opportunities to work in partnership.

The event is regularly attended by over 30 local groups and the next event will take the form of a Birthday Party on Wednesday, September 7, 10.30am-12.30pm at Gainsborough Uphill Community Centre.

If you are involved with a community organisation in West Lindsey and would like to find out more about our free support and advice services please get in touch on 01427 613470 or visit our website at www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk

We also post regular support information for groups on our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/VCSWestLindsey