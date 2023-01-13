COLUMN: Good Government is back in Britain

The Prime Minister began the new year with a major speech setting out his priorities for the country in 2023, writes MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman.

Those top priorities, obviously with the intention of showing major progress in time for the coming election, include the health service, immigration, inflation, the economy and cutting the national debt.

While Government priorities may sometimes sound abstract, these are the concrete issues that constituents raise time and again with Members of Parliament.

The frustration of waiting too long to see a doctor or of seeing local hotels used for people who are seeking asylum – these are not just niche concerns. They are the concerns that people see and feel throughout their daily experiences of living in Britain in 2023. Whether they’re caused by Covid-19 or Vladimir Putin, it is the Government’s job to address them.

Around the world, healthcare systems are recovering from the shock of Covid-19 and inflation has spiralled. The fact that in some areas, the UK is doing better than other countries, does not make up for the fact that in others it is doing worse.

Rishi Sunak’s agenda demonstrates that he understands why people have the priorities that they talk about so frequently to their Members of Parliament. That those priorities are his priorities is a testament to the fact that good Government is back in Britain.

Ultimately, however, it is proof of progress rather than words that politicians will rightly be judged on. That’s why I know how important it is that we build Pilgrim’s new A&E, and that we deliver on the town centre improvements planned for Boston. Until that happens, the anger that many feel will not abate – I’m confident that, via some hard choices, progress is possible.

