‘Christmas on the Green 2022’ in Ashcroft Green was a fantastic success. With more stalls and activities, numerous residents came and had a wonderful evening, celebrating Christmas and community, writes Barry Rooks.

Many parents were delighted (and relieved) that it was all free. In a season of rising costs, the organising team wanted to offer some fun, entertainment and relief from the current pressures.

One resident commented: “It’s a breath of fresh air to come somewhere and it not cost me a penny.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The team, led by Voluntary Centre Services and including representatives from YMCA, P3, West Lindsey District Council, Police, x-church/GCAT and the Town Council were able to provide free gifts from Santa, a free BBQ, competitions and plenty of selection boxes.

Barry Rooks, Voluntary Centre Services.

The community stalls also provided plenty of free activities and giveaways.

Organisations that took part or helped out include LEAP, Alive Church, Gainsborough Trinity Foundation, We Are With You, NHS Neighbourhood Team, Hope Church, Salvation Army, Gainsborough Children’s Centre and the Night Light Café.

The next event the team is planning is Games on the Green on Friday, July 28, 1pm to 4pm.

It will follow a similar format to the Jubilee event last year on Ashcroft Green and include plenty for all ages including games, races, activities and a few surprises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

​”Our desire is to improve the area for those living in the South West Ward but it’s important we know what matters to you the most, so please get in touch”, writes guest columnist Barry Rooks.

If you are a resident or local organisation and would like to be involved in some way, please get in touch.

We are also continuing to push forward on several projects that are aiming to increase local access to green space, community buildings and indoor and outdoor activities for all ages.

Although they are longer-term projects, they are making progress.

If you would like to know more or be involved please contact us using the details below.

We work hard to talk with, and involve where we can, local residents before we start any initiative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Our desire is to improve the area for those living in the South West Ward, but it’s important we know what matters to you the most.

Your thoughts, ideas, feedback and involvement are crucial so please get in touch by emailing [email protected]