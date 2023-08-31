Column: Government seems to have chosen wrongly in trying to ensure we have sustainable and reliable electricity supply

I’m writing this column in response to a recent article in the Gainsborough Standard, headlined ‘New Solar Farms Could Power Entire County’, writes Stuart Menzies.

Sacrificing one per cent of Lincolnshire land for solar farms will not enable powering the equivalent of every county home with renewable energy.

Solar farms will power nothing during darkness hours and be of no help in meeting winter evening peak system demands or stability.

The article states the projects would cumulatively generate around 3475MW. However, that output will rarely be reached because the accepted UK solar photovoltaics capacity factor is around 10 per cent.

Annual potential generation is 30.44TWh (3475MW x 8760hrs). However, due to capacity factor it will only be about 3.044TWh, peak generation will rarely reach 3475MW. Note, Cottam Project is 600MW not 60MW.

The four solar projects will transform the area into a massive building site, decimate and industrialise 10,000 acres of food-producing Lincolnshire farmland and countryside.

Many miles of hedges, an essential part of the ecological system needed for nature and wildlife survival, will disappear.

Communities and lives are threatened due to solar industrialisation with four years of construction work, landscape change and domination by solar panels.

Also, there will be disturbance to farmland and wildlife from miles of cable trenching to grid connection points at Cottam and West Burton.

These projects will make West Lindsey the most solar farm-dense region in Europe because, due to solar panel efficiency of 30 per cent, many land acres are needed for a substantial electrical output.

Instead of decimating food producing farmland, the Government should ensure solar panels are compulsorily installed on new factory and house roofs, and eventually on all buildings.

In 2016, the National Solar Centre stated there were around 250,000 hectares of south facing commercial UK roof space, if utilised this would help with electricity demand.

Statistics suggest 60 per cent of the world’s solar panels are manufactured in China.

In 2021, according to the Helsinki Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, China started building 33GW of coal-based power generation. So, installing Chinese-made solar panels in the UK could move part of our carbon footprint there. Panel transportation will also impact the global carbon footprint of these projects.

Combining estimates from three of the planned solar projects, road traffic movements during the construction period, totals 1,276 per day. This is ridiculous on the roads proposed for site access, which will be damaged by traffic, as also could buildings close to them. In addition there will be air, noise and light pollution.

Solar panel manufacture and disposal afterlife expiry are problematic. Manufacture requires toxic materials e.g. lead and chromium, usually mined in appalling conditions in developing world countries.

After life expiry, it is cheaper to dump panels than recycle, so they may be sent to Africa where children extract traces of precious metals, exposing themselves to toxic materials. Also, cobalt for solar farm batteries is mined by children in Africa.