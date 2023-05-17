Yes, I’m one of those people who will try anything to improve my self-belief.

I love new pop psychology ideas that promise to improve my mental health. I’m often joining new Facebook groups and scanning the web for ideas that are the shortcut to happiness.

My husband quietly sighs and gently rolls his eyes every time I tell him about my latest wellbeing hack.

Every once in a while, I get a great idea that sticks. Recently I have added to my self-care regime the I Love You ritual. This is where you simply cup your hands and whisper into them I Love You.

Guest columnist Kate Hull Rodgers.

Then you take your cupped hands and carefully take your captured words and place them on your heart. You literally tell yourself you love yourself.

Now don’t scoff. Give it a try.

This week, I was on one of my new Facebook groups and the leader began to talk about non-negotiable habits. I loved that idea.

These are the self-help ideas that you do every day no matter what.

We were urged to write down three things that were non-negotiable in our lives. I wrote journaling, meditating and exercising. I was curious to see what other members of the group had written. I was surprised to see how many wrote grounding.

Now this got my curiosity. I know grounding is an exercise that you do if you have anxiety. In an attempt to focus on your world around you, to “get out of your body”; you name five things you can see, four things you can hear, three things you can smell, two things you can feel and one thing you can taste.

It is a brilliant short cut to feeling better.

I asked the group if this was the same exercise. Turns out this grounding exercise is different to what I had thought and it is very intriguing. This grounding is a simple ritual. It is to stand on grass in your bare feet for 10 minutes. I nearly laughed out loud….

This was such an easy idea. How could this be so important to so many people? I was determined to give it a go.

We were between rain showers, the sun was shining, and I took my chance. I wondered how I would last just standing there for 10 minutes. I wondered if I was allowed to at least walk around.

Here I go, I thought. I’m going to stand on the grass in my bare feet. I set an alarm on my phone and I ventured onto the grass.

I was about a minute in and then it happened. I saw my garden with new eyes. Like a lightbulb had gone off.

Instead of seeing all the weeding that needed to be done, I saw it as a beautiful, lush, colourful, safe, happy place. I saw all the different shades of green, the odd spot of colour.

I was truly in a state of mindfulness and I felt at peace.

It was quite a profound experience. Like an epiphany or a paradigm shift. I felt the same calm I often feel when meditating.

In other words, I loved it. What a well-being hack this was. No wonder so many people listed it as a non-negotiable.

And so that is my sharing this week. Get outside, slip off your shoes and stand on the grass for 10 whole minutes. You’ll love it.

