Column: Here are some great ways to stave off boredom as move towards winter

The nights are drawing in. The excitement of Hallowe’en and Guy Fawkes has passed. Christmas is still a long way off. And so a very interesting trend begins to happen. Boredom.

Yes, we just don’t know what to do with ourselves. We can’t be bothered to get up off the couch. Not even to make a cup of tea.

If this lack of motivation goes on long enough it is a trigger for mental illness. For some people, boredom may be used as a way to disconnect from negative feelings or experiences that can be overwhelming and difficult to deal with.

Additionally, chronic boredom can be a sign of depression.

Our guest columnist Kate Hull Rodgers talks about mental wellbeing.

Despair not. There are many things we can do to fight the feeling of ennui (French for apathy).

Join a club, try a new hobby, play a game, read a book or cook a new recipe to ignite your creativity and provide a distraction from boredom. Get outdoors.

Spending time with nature is one of the best therapeutic ways to ward off boredom. It also promotes creative thinking.

Here are a few other life hacks you can do now or in the near future to cure boredom and reignite your life.

"The concept of boredom is a doorway to a myriad of possibilities. Remove the veil and choose from a plethora of options to rebuild your passion and interest in life", says guest columnist Kate Hull Rodgers.

Be creative - creativity is what we were born for.

Whether it be artistically, musically, or literary, it’s something you can do alone. It may be practical, for example gardening, carpentry or doing a jigsaw.

Whatever it is that gets your creative juices flowing will neutralize any feelings of boredom and reignite your life.

Learn how to play a musical instrument. Treat yourself to finding a teacher—online if necessary—who can customize your lessons to exactly what you want to achieve. Making music is a natural high.

Move more. Physical activity produces endorphins, which, by interacting with your brain receptors, create positive feelings. The feeling of boredom cannot coexist with positive feelings, so this is a perfect way to cure it.

Declutter. How much lighter would your life feel without excess baggage? If you want to learn how to cure boredom, decluttering and aiming for a more minimalist lifestyle can be a great goal to occupy your time and energy.

Give of yourself. Volunteering is a win-win. When you have time that you’re not using well, why not go out and help others.

The concept of boredom is, in truth, a doorway to a myriad of possibilities. Remove the veil and choose from a plethora of options to rebuild your passion and interest in life.

Follow these tips and see how consistently enjoying new experiences helps you learn how to cure boredom and reignites your life by expanding your horizons both internally and externally.