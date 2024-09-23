Column: ​Here are some tips to help you stay healthy this autumn​​​​​​​

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s that time of the year again when the season begins to change, writes Melissa Clement, centre manager at Marshall’s Yard in Gainsborough.

We start to notice leaves falling off the trees, the nights start to draw in and the temperature begins to drop.

But despite all of this, there’s plenty of reasons to be cheerful as we head into autumn.

It is a perfect opportunity to get nice and cosy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guest columnist Melissa Clement is centre manager at Marshall's Yard in Gainsborough.

You can cosy up your home with the high street Scandinavian store JYSK, which has a fantastic range of interior design homewares including blankets, throws and cushions to help you to get snuggled up in your living room before watching a film or your favourite TV show.

You can warm yourself with autumn flavours to be found in restaurants like Prezzo, who have just launched a new menu, featuring warming, hearty flavours.

Why not make a night of it and try some of the new dishes with your friends or family members?

As the temperature drops, it is also important to ensure you take care of your skin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​”Using these key tips will help us all to stay healthy, warm and feeling cosy, as well as enjoying the new season of fun activities as we enter the ‘Ber’ months”, says columnist Melissa Clement.

You can find a wide range of moisturisers and creams all aimed at keeping your skin hydrated against the elements available instore at Superdrug.

With the onset of wet and windy weather, it is easy to stay at home in the evening, have your tea and watch TV.

However, it is more important than ever in the colder, darker months to ensure that you stay fit and healthy.

This will not only keep you feeling energised and in a good routine but great to stimulate your mind promoting good mental and physical health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snap Fitness 24 Hour Gym is a great place to work out, with their recently updated fitness classes suited to all levels of fitness, including total body tone, clubbercise and yoga/pilates fusion.

With Hallowe’en, Bonfire Night and, of course, the Christmas shopping season just round the corner, autumn can be a very busy time for all of us.

With that in mind, it is important to take make sure that you look take time out to look after yourself.

Using these key tips will help us all to stay healthy, warm and feeling cosy, as well as enjoying the new season of fun activities as we enter the ‘Ber’ months.