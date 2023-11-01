Column: Here's how to get involved in some festive volunteering over the coming weeks

You may have only just put away the pumpkins, but the festive season will soon be upon us and now is a great time to start thinking about how you might want to be involved during the school holidays or even on Christmas Day itself, writes Heather Arnatt, operations lead for Voluntary Centre Services West Lindsey.

Microvolunteering is any small, selfless action that helps you to make an impact on your community online

without leaving home or getting out of your pyjamas! These opportunities take from as little as 30 seconds

to 30 minutes. Here are some great microvolunteering ideas for this year:

Heather Arnatt, operations lead for Voluntary Centre Services, West Lindsey.

1. Look out for last minute Christmas Parcel collections at your local supermarket and around town, or

drop an extra item into the local food bank collection

2. Send an extra Christmas card to someone who is recovering in hospital. Visit PostPals.com to find

addresses.

3. Know a neighbour is going to be on their own? Let them know about your local community lunch or,

if you know them well, considering inviting them over for a morning mince pie.

If you would like to volunteer on Christmas Day, now is the time to find your role.

Even for one-off opportunities the organisation you volunteer for needs time to process your application, provide you with

any training and allocate you to a ‘shift’. Unfortunately leaving it too late will mean there won’t be time to

get involved.

In fact, if we received the same volume of enquiries throughout the year as we do in the week leading up to Christmas Day, there might even be enough volunteers to go around!

Want to organise something yourself? Great! Our staff team will be glad to guide you through the process

of volunteer recruitment as well as offer support for fundraising activities and promotion.

Please do also let us know if you have something in the pipeline already so that we can send enquirers straight to you.

Thinking about something longer term? We’ll always do our best to find you an opportunity at Christmas,

but in reality there are people who need your help all year round.

There are many opportunities to help out, depending on your interests. There are lots of roles that depend more on personal qualities such as a caring nature, good listening skills or practical experience rather than specific qualifications or experience.

Many roles are flexible too and can fit around other commitments such as work, family or studies, for

example befriending roles need caring people with an hour or so a week to spare, mentoring roles need

people with experience who can care for and share understanding with others and shop roles look for

friendly people who can give good customer service

If you’re interested in finding out more about volunteering please get in touch on 01427 613470, visit our