Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is a great time to make resolves, set goals and start new projects.

It is a wonderful time to take up a new hobby. Hobbies use up spare time. No matter who we are, no matter how busy, we all have spare time. Hobbies are very good for our mental health.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some spare time can be spent just doing nothing. Which of course is impossible to do, we are always doing something.

Kate Hull Rodgers, guest columnist.

Even when ‘chill-axing’ we are doing something. So if your default is to watch TV, just watch it more wisely. Choose shows you really enjoy, that you can engage in.

Don’t just have it on as moving wallpaper. Switch channels between programmes to make sure you are watching what you really want to see.

If you are a bit more ambitious with your spare time, again choose wisely.

Ask yourself, what do I enjoy? I believe that to have a nourishing hobby it needs to be creative.

‘Hobbies use up spare time. No matter who we are, no matter how busy, we all have spare time. Hobbies are very good for our mental health,’ writes columnist Kate Hull Rodgers.

Many of us like knitting. In Gainsborough there are no less than three Knit and Nat groups. So even an activity like knitting can become social.

My hobbies include reading. I am always conscious I only have so much reading time.

I have brain fog because of my medication so I only have so much brain power. This means I choose wisely. I make sure it is something I really want to read.

I usually have two or three books or magazines on the go. Depending on how hard I can concentrate, I choose different mediums.

Reading really relaxes me so I often read before bed. It is part of my decompressing ritual.

When you are thinking of taking something up, think about this being creative. Cooking, gardening, mandala colouring books, jigsaws. And think about the social aspect.

As we get mentally low, we tend to isolate ourselves. Use your hobbies as a time to get out and be with the world.

Mostly your hobby must be something you enjoy. I really think that putting fun as the top priority is when we will do the most good for our mental health.

You’ve really got to do something you enjoy. And you have to give yourself permission to quit a hobby if you don’t like it.

Yes, autumn is coming, summer is nearly over. I’ve got my shoes and socks on. Oh, I think I’ll go for a walk. Nice choice.​