Column: I see walking as meditation in motion - so let's do more of it

Go on, try it. As you are reading just sit up straight. Hold your head high; lengthen through the back of your neck.

You should have, in just this small gesture, elevated your mood. By acting with confidence you will become more confident. Yes, it is as simple as fake it till you make it.

This exercise is even better when you do it whilst you are walking. Your posture dictates your mood. When you hold your head high and straighten your spine you walk the walk of self-assurance.

Before you know it you will feel more certain in yourself.

Kate Hull-Rodgers, guest columnist.

Don’t worry that you are putting on a mask and pretending.

The body sends out chemicals that are positive. By standing tall you encourage endorphins, serotonin and dopamine to be released. It does not take long for the positivity to become authentic.

So next time you are walking put on the posture of confidence. Shoulders back and down, head high. You’ve got this.

Walking is, of course, one of the best exercises you can do. It is weight bearing and yet it is easy on joints. It is also slow enough that you can be mindful of nature around you.

I think of it as meditation in motion.

I’m sure I don’t have to tell you how good it is to be out in nature. To breath fresh air, to feel the sun on your face, to see how the trees and flowers are growing.

If you think you don’t have time for a walk, take it in short spurts. You can easily park the car farther from your destination.

This way you can catch a short walk and begin to get the benefits.

Walking is also a wonderfully social activity. You can walk and talk. And so I invite you to join Stepping Stone Theatre on our walk. We meet every Sunday at 10am at Roses Sports Ground.

We call ourselves the Stepping Stone Strollers. The impetus is to improve our mental well-being so we finish the walk with coffee, tea and homemade cake.

Members tell us the social aspect is as important as the physical.

It is a wonderful way to spend a Sunday morning. Making new friends and getting a spot of exercise. Most excellent. Put your walking boots on and give it a try. You will feel better.