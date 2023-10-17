What does volunteering mean to you? The answer most people would give to this is to do something to help, without payment and without much recognition.

Think again! Offering your time to any organisation is respected and valued, your expenses are often reimbursed, the hours you volunteer can be arranged to suit your needs, you are a valued team member, supported and given the opportunity to learn new skills, build friendships, share your skillset, improve your sense of achievement and mental wellbeing whilst taking part in something you love doing.

The days are getting shorter and for many this leads to longer, lonelier weeks and months ahead of them.

Volunteering could be your route to brighten those darker days, or to simply spending time doing something you really love or thought about doing or trying for the first time.

Guest columnist Lizzie Brown from Voluntary Centre Services West Lindsey

Maybe you are retired, a parent or grandparent looking for a change of scenery, perhaps you need volunteering skills to meet the requirements of your Bronze, Silver, or Gold DofE Awards, are you looking for work and would like to pack your CV with work experience related to your job search?

We have opportunities to meet all these needs, quite simply if you want to do it, we can help you find something that suits you!

We will not persuade you to do any activity and there’s no pressure to get started right away.

You might just want a little more information to help you decide what you’d like to do, that’s no problem! We aim to provide you with the information you need and then find something that offers you the experience.

A current volunteer with Voluntary Centre Services is contributing his time and energy to support the digital media requirements of our service.

When asked what he loves about volunteering, “It’s something to do and it makes me feel useful”.

Voluntary Centre Services West Lindsey provide free, informal one-to-one advice about volunteering and community activities available in this area.

Look at the latest opportunities we have to offer or just find out a little more about us and what we do.

For more details, please get in touch. You can email [email protected]

or go to the website at www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk

You can also call 01427 613470 or look on Facebook at www.facebook.com/voluntarycentreservices

When you book an appointment with us, we will discuss your interests, hobbies, skills, and experiences to find the right role for you.