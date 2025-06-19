COLUMN: June brings garden full of promise

Poppies - it’s not too late to sow wildflowers for a late summer display.

Welcome to June! June brings long days, warm soil, and a garden full of promise. Whether you're growing veg for the first time or simply enjoying your borders, now’s the time to get stuck in. Here’s how to make the most of your garden this month.

Keep pests at bay – naturally

As we looked at last month, as plants thrive, so do pests unfortunately. But there’s no need to reach for harsh chemicals, remember to try these eco-friendly methods:

Plant allies – marigolds deter aphids, while basil keeps flies at bay.

Barriers – netting protects brassicas from cabbage whites; copper tape (from hardware stores) stops slugs in their tracks.

Wildlife helpers – frogs, birds, and ladybirds are nature’s pest patrol; a small pond or bug hotel can invite them in.

Sow wildflowers for a summer buzz

It’s not too late to sow wildflowers for a late summer display. Choose a sunny patch, rake the soil, and scatter a mix of cornflowers, poppies, oxeye daisies and red campion or just a simple wildflower mix from the garden centre.

These blooms not only brighten your garden, but also attract bees and butterflies.

I love to add borage to the mix, as it is very easy to grow and loves to self-seed, plus the flowers are beautiful as a garnish in salads or long, cold summer drinks.

Grow your own: easy veg and salad

If you’re new to growing your own, start with these simple crops:

Lettuce and rocket – sow every few weeks for a steady supply. There is very little to do once sown other than remembering to water and maybe thinning out the seedlings a bit if they are too crowded.

Radishes – ready in under a month; great for impatient gardeners!

Courgettes – plant out now and enjoy a bumper crop by July.

Spring onions & beetroot – easy to sow and perfect for summer salads.

Carrot – sow straight into the soil. Try some of the fun varieties like rainbow mix or ‘Atlas’ which are a small, round variety that is a big hit with kids.

Water regularly, especially in dry spells, and pick little and often to keep plants productive. Remove dead leaves as that is where the pests lurk!

Top tips for June

Mulch beds (with manure or compost) to lock in moisture and keep weeds down.

Water early or late to avoid evaporation and reduce pest and disease damage.

Pinch out tomato side shoots and support tall plants. You might want to give them a feed every now and again as well.

Deadhead your flowers to keep those blooms coming.

Keep harvesting! The more you pick, especially with crops such as peas and beans, the more you get.

Whether you’ve got a windowsill or a wildflower meadow, June is a month to enjoy every moment in the garden. Happy growing and see you next month!

This column was provided by resident gardener Kate Giffen