I always have two or three on the go; sometimes fiction, sometimes factual. I love the look of books, I love the feel of books, I love the smell of books.

The library in Gainsborough is one of my favourite places to go. I also enjoy reading on my kindle, but it’s just not the same.

I’ve also tried listening to books and once again that just doesn’t excite me. It is the reading of books that I enjoy so much.

Kate Hull-Rodgers, guest columnist.

If you consider reading just to be merely a pastime, may I suggest that you do it often enough to make it a habit and finally it will become a passion.

Reading to me is a meditation. It comforts me and raises my mood. It is to my positive mindset what walking is to my exercise regime. It is gentle, it is kind and I welcome it.

I love reading because there is such a great diversity of subjects. There is always something to learn.

Learning is one of the best things you can do for your mental health and reading is one of the best ways to make this happen.

Reading stretches your mind; it grows your vocabulary – making you better at that other pastime, talking.

When you read you can time travel. Your imagination can paint a whole new world full of fantastic characters. People often talk about becoming “lost” in a book. I can’t think of anything more enriching than to distract from my everyday life.

Obviously reading is something you do, you are reading this article. May I encourage you to read more?

Read lots, read whenever you can. Reading is a wonderful alternative to watching TV as reading stretches your mind. TV tends to spoonfeed you information; it is mindless and requires little effort on your part.

Experts suggest that to help decompress at the end of the day you should have no screen time for the hour before you retire. What are you to do? Read a book, of course. Reading will slow you down and bring a conclusion to your day. It is an excellent way to bring on sleep.

I, of course, recommend books, but I also always have a couple of magazines on the go. It really doesn’t matter what you choose, just the main objective is to get your eyes to the page and get you reading.

Thank you for reading this. Enjoy!