Column: Let’s care for all our fellow creatures …including hedgehogs

It happened just a few weeks ago. I couldn’t believe it! Having occasionally seen the body of a hedgehog flattened on the road by a speeding car, I’d never expected to see one alive and well these days. But there it was, scurrying across our lawn, says writer Laurence Coupe.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soon our visitor was returning every evening to partake of the special hedgehog food that my wife had bought. We placed it in a shallow bowl for easy access, with a separate bowl for water.

Why all the fuss? Well, a little research will provide disturbing news. The hedgehog population in the UK has fallen from 30 million in the 1950s to less than a million today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are such appealing creatures that it is upsetting to ponder those figures.

Guest columnist Laurence Coupe is a writer.

It’s upsetting also to think that photos of them feature regularly on the greeting cards that we fondly send one another while there is a painful possibility that they might go extinct.

Research online and you’ll soon discover the obvious factors in their decline: the destruction of their habitat; the increase in traffic and the demand for more and more roads; the trend towards intensive farming and the use of pesticides.

Acknowledging all that, we can each make an individual contribution to the welfare of the natural environment by looking no further than our own gardens – if we are fortunate enough to have one. By making these spaces as green, and as hospitable to wildlife as possible, we will not only contribute to a vitally important task, but we will experience a lift in mood from connecting with our roots. Hedgehogs will feel at home …and so will we.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About 45 years ago, when the hedgehog population in the UK was still quite robust, Philip Larkin wrote a poem, ‘The Mower’, about an incident in his garden that had upset him. He had been mowing his lawn, only to discover ‘A hedgehog jammed up against the blades, / Killed. It had been in the long grass.’

"The hedgehog population in the UK has fallen from 30 million in the 1950s to less than a million today. They are such appealing creatures that it is upsetting to ponder those figures."

He reflects: ‘I had seen it before, and even fed it once. / Now I had mauled its unobtrusive world / Unmendably.’ What moral does he draw? ‘The first day after a death, the new absence / Is always the same; we should be careful / Of each other, we should be kind / While there is still time.’

Let’s learn to be kind before another of our fellow creatures goes extinct.

(To catch up with previous articles: https://laurencecoupe.co.uk/guest-column/)