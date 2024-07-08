Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​This is the time of year when villages across our region hold ‘Open Garden’ days, when we’re invited to see those gardens which we wouldn’t otherwise, and admire the care that the gardeners have taken with their particular patch of earth, says writer Laurence Coupe.

​Indeed, to ‘open’ one’s garden is also to share a secret.

The most beautiful gardens are those resulting from years of quiet dedication. The flowers, shrubs and trees will obviously have been loved and nurtured.

Nature will have been respected and will not have been interfered with more than necessary. It may well be a place in which the gardener has sought solace over the years.

Guest columnist Laurence Coupe.

Whether we have a religious faith or not, perhaps it is not going too far to suggest that a garden is in its own way a reminder of Paradise, when humanity and the natural world were in harmony.

That yearning for a time and a place in which we felt at peace is celebrated by Frederick Delius in his beautiful orchestral work, appropriately titled The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1906).

Here, though, let me focus on another work: the intriguing novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden (1911).

Written for children, it remains a favourite work of adults. I said above that all gardens have a secret; here, the garden is totally hidden and the plot celebrates its rediscovery.

Mary Lennox is orphaned at ten, and comes to live at a manor house on the Yorkshire moors, the home of her uncle, who rarely visits because he has not recovered from the death of his wife.

Mary spends her days wandering around the grounds, and becomes fascinated by a robin which seems to be accompanying her. Eventually, she realises the bird is directing her towards a walled garden which has been locked away and neglected ever since the lady of the manor died.

In time, she finds the key and she enters the garden. I won’t spoil the plot, so suffice it to say that the whole direction of the novel is towards the moment of healing.