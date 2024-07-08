Column: Let’s celebrate the wonderful promise of a secret garden
Indeed, to ‘open’ one’s garden is also to share a secret.
The most beautiful gardens are those resulting from years of quiet dedication. The flowers, shrubs and trees will obviously have been loved and nurtured.
Nature will have been respected and will not have been interfered with more than necessary. It may well be a place in which the gardener has sought solace over the years.
Whether we have a religious faith or not, perhaps it is not going too far to suggest that a garden is in its own way a reminder of Paradise, when humanity and the natural world were in harmony.
That yearning for a time and a place in which we felt at peace is celebrated by Frederick Delius in his beautiful orchestral work, appropriately titled The Walk to the Paradise Garden (1906).
Here, though, let me focus on another work: the intriguing novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden (1911).
Written for children, it remains a favourite work of adults. I said above that all gardens have a secret; here, the garden is totally hidden and the plot celebrates its rediscovery.
Mary Lennox is orphaned at ten, and comes to live at a manor house on the Yorkshire moors, the home of her uncle, who rarely visits because he has not recovered from the death of his wife.
Mary spends her days wandering around the grounds, and becomes fascinated by a robin which seems to be accompanying her. Eventually, she realises the bird is directing her towards a walled garden which has been locked away and neglected ever since the lady of the manor died.
In time, she finds the key and she enters the garden. I won’t spoil the plot, so suffice it to say that the whole direction of the novel is towards the moment of healing.
I can’t recommend this novel enough. Also worth celebrating is the 1993 film version directed by Agnieszka Holland, which really captures the atmosphere of the book and which leaves the viewer feeling all the more aware of the beauty – and the promise – of all the secret gardens which we occasionally open to our neighbours.