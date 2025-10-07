One of my favourite places in the world to visit is a library. I love being surrounded by books, writes mental health champion Kate Hull Rodgers.

I love seeing book cover designs – which are always fascinating to me. That’s how I choose the book, by its cover. I don’t like to read the blurb on the back of a book. I always find it gives away too much information.

So, I choose by the author, by the subject and by that lovingly designed cover. I’m rarely disappointed. And the great thing about a library is that I can take out several books at once. So if I do find a book I’m not interested in, I can just put it aside and find one of my books that I like.

Libraries are great. Our local lbrary is no exception to the rule. When I go there it is like coming home. The building is a hive of activity. There are workshops and groups for children – as young as toddlers.

The library also has lots of activities for adults. The building is totally accessible for wheelchairs and prams and there is local parking. You can get your printing done, jump on the Wi-Fi and during the winter it is a designated Warm Space. It is all free of charge. But the best thing about a library are the books, books, books. I am an avid reader. It is one of my non-negotiables for each day. I must read from my current book. I find this is an excellent way to quiet my brain and to focus myself.

The library itself is a solid way to quiet my, often busy, brain. The building always seems to be full of focussed activities, not like the libraries of years past, where to speak loudly was seen as a crime. Libraries now are seen more as community hubs, a place to read and chat, all under one roof.

People looking for a book, people scrolling on the PC. People coming together in a safe space to relax in a calm environment. I find the space itself is also good for my personal mental health.

I also love the part of town where our library is located. It is right opposite the beautiful Gainsborough Old Hall. It is also convenient to walk to the library from the bus terminal. So that’s what I do; I get the bus to town and walk to the library and on the way I am treated to the wonderful views and historical architecture.

"If you haven’t been to the library for a while, may I suggest you make a trip. You won’t be disappointed."

Gainsborough has had its Levelling Up money. Everything about the town centre is better, but there are some jewels, like the library, that must not be forgotten. If you haven’t been to the library for a while, may I suggest you make a trip. You won’t be disappointed. The door is even on an automatic opening. This will welcome you in.

Reading is a wonderful activity and the library is the catalyst to doing it more. I highly recommend both. As the old saying goes, “A stranger is just a new friend you haven’t met yet”. You may find both in the library.

In real life and in a book.