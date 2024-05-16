Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​It has been quiet at our house. We have taken two weeks off of work. Not a proper holiday, but rather, time to convalesce, writes Kate Hull Rodgers.

Not me, my husband. He has had a pace maker fitted. The operation itself was very straightforward. He was in and out in three hours.

Our friend drove us home from hospital. Bill and I were left to be quiet. And to convalesce.

I, of course, took on the role of carer. I quite enjoyed myself, making lots of tea and toast. Yes, tea and toast became the treat of the day. And then at night we both slept on a couch in the living room.

Guest columnist Kate Hull Rodgers talks about mental wellbeing

Well, I slept and Bill tried to get comfortable.

Soon, Bill was able to go up to bed and there he settled for now. He was able to tolerate a proper dinner and I duly obliged. Within a few days he was on his feet and his colour looked good.

We gently took off the bandage and the scar looked clean, though a little swollen. I continually asked how he was and finally he replied he was fine and would let me know if that changed.

Then came his birthday. We weren’t up for going out for dinner so we had a takeaway pizza. It has been years since either of us has had a pizza. It was marvellous.



Then the next morning a box was delivered and I knew by its shape that it was flowers. How lovely, I thought, someone has sent Bill flowers for his birthday and his convalescence (this is my new favourite word, it so perfectly describes what was going on).

Anyway, I duly brought the box of flowers to Bill and he smiled knowingly. “I think you will find” he said, “Those flowers are not for him.”

I had a sharp intake of breath when I realised the flowers were for me. I smiled so hard I almost made my eyes water. Tears were brimming.

I opened the box. A beautiful bouquet of long-stemmed yellow roses. What a wonderful surprise. What an amazing feeling.

I could have danced like a little girl. I knew this fabulous feeling. It was the feeling of surprise. And that is the point of my story.

Live your life so that things surprise you. Is it possible to act surprised when the weather is beautiful? Can we be surprised when a friend messages?

Don’t just take it in your stride, be surprised. It is a wonderful, youthful, happy and healthy sensation. This is challenging I know.

But what may help is if you surprise someone else. When was the last time you brought home a little present. Or did something kind for someone. Just because.

Surprise. I’ve researched the word; it comes from “to seize, to grasp,”. And we all know how important seizing the day is.