This was only reinforced recently by the amazing Platinum Jubilee celebrations, street parties, tea parties and family fun days, across the community.

Connexions celebrated its sixth anniversary by organising its very own Jubilee event at the Parish Church, which was really well supported, and great fun.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following on from this, we shall be running a Summer Family Fun Day on the Parish Church grounds on Saturday, August 27, with stalls, kids activities, live performances and much more.

Rick Craig, Connexions project manager.

We express our thanks to the church and its staff for all the support and encouragement they continue to offer.

Plans are also underway to open up our second community hub at the end of June. Chat, Chill, Connect at 100 Church Street will be offering drop-in sessions, with coffee and cake, a lovely meeting space and kids clubs too, so keep checking our social media, or pop in to Connexions to find out more about this new project.

Our resident Performing Arts Club has already delivered its first concert of the year, in the form of Music Across the Years, which took place in April, performed at the Old Nick Theatre in the town .

Performances from the club will be taking place at community events though summer, with plans underway for a Disney Show to be held across two weeks and four venues at the end of November.

‘Plans are also underway to open up our second community hub at the end of June, ‘Chat, Chill, Connect’ at 100 Church Street, will be offering drop-in sessions, with coffee and cake’, writes Rick Craig.

More recently, the club has also introduced its very own house band.

We continue to acknowledge and appreciate support from across our community and local organisations.

To find out more, call us on 01427 678695 on Tuesdays and Fridays, or email us at [email protected] find us on Facebook to @connect0516.

Would you like to write your own online column for the Standard?

If so, you can send your column - of around 350 words - through to us for consideration, along with your head and shoulders picture and, if possible, a photo relating to the topic of your column.

In the first instance, email your column to us at [email protected]