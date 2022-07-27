Well, we’ve got you covered when it comes to fitness during the summer holidays.

There’s plenty that can be done at home or abroad to maintain a level of fitness that won’t make your return to the gym too painful once normal life resumes.

Firstly, research what fitness facilities are on offer at your resort or whether there’s a nearby park that is available for you to exercise in.

Jenna Beckworth, Snap Fitness Gainsborough

If you’re at home but in charge of looking after the kids whilst they’re off, consider changing your routine slightly and visiting the gym to carry out your workouts at different times of the day - don’t forget that Snap Fitness is open 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Be realistic and only set a goal of achieving 50 per cent of your usual exercise routine.

Pack a resistance band when going away. Alternatively, a simple body weight work out is invaluable.

Here’s a quick circuit workout for both: Resistance Band; Biceps Curl; Triceps Dip; Push-Up; Squat; Body weight; Squat; Push-up; Glute bridge; Bent over Row; Tricep dip

Snap Fitness Gainsborough is based at Marshall's Yard in the town.

Complete at least one set of 8-12 reps of each exercise.

You can also try plenty of new activities on your holidays, such as hiking, swimming and cycling.

This will allow you to tick two things off the list at once by exploring your holiday destination whilst also keeping fit.

If staying pool side is your goal, then you can try 5-10 minutes of pool walking throughout the day. (Try it in waist-deep or higher water for a challenging workout.)

Running in sand is also a great calorie burner.

