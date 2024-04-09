Column: Make sure you get your share of Vitamin D as spring arrives to boost wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Winter always seems so long and dark but with the clocks now having changed so the evenings lighter and the summer on its way, I think it’s fair to say we are probably all starting to feel a little better already.

Often the cause of this is that sunshine vitamin, Vit D. Although if you didn’t know it is more of a hormone as it is the only vitamin that can be created in the body on its own.

Vit D is extremely important for our overall health but more importantly it has significant benefits for our mental health. I have noticed recently that GPs are increasingly prescribing more and more Vit D as their course of action for many ailments, this is good to hear as many experts say that we should all be taking Vit D regular with the latest guidance on what dosage that should be available on the NHS website.

Vicky Waring is a columnist and mental health champion.

But our body’s main source of Vit D is through direct sunlight. Now many people will say ‘we never see the sun’ but that doesn’t mean you can’t still absorb it; it just means you need a little longer outside for it to get through those clouds.

As they say, anything is better than nothing. And not only can we get it through the skin but through the eyes too, so make sure you take those sunglasses off from time to time even if its cloudy, look up to the clouds and give gratitude, I guarantee you it will make you feel a whole lot better.

So, to get the most of this essential hormone the best approach is a combination of outdoors, Vit D rich foods such as oily fish and meat, and a possible supplement which should all help to reach those optimum levels to give us the boost we all need.