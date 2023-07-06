We all know about protecting our skin from the sun, especially during the summer months but do we really know if the products we are using are beneficial?, writes Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard.

During the summer months, many of us like to maintain that sun-kissed glow by soaking up the sunrays but are we causing more damage than good?

Skin damage and sunburn is caused by over exposure from ultraviolet (UV) rays causing skin to become inflamed, red, sore, warm, and occasionally itchy.

But using sun cream helps right?

​Melissa Cutforth, assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard.

Yes, but only when using a five-star UVA-approved SPF.

This star rating score measures how effective a sunscreen protects us from the sun’s UVA rays.

From big brand names to business own brands, Wilko stocks all of the summer sun lotion essentials from brands like Nivea, Garnier, Skin Therapy and even Wilko’s own brand.

All sunscreens provide an element of protection but not all have a five-star UVA protection rating.

Ones that do include a five-star rating are Skin Therapy Sun Lotion SPF 30 and Wilko’s Sun Care Sun Lotion SPF 30 both priced under five pounds.

With leading brand Nivea Sun Protect and Moisture cream SPF 30 only having a four-star UVA Rating and Garnier Ambre Solaire Clear Spray SPF 30 only having a three-star UVA rating!

Most leading brands will state they offer ‘high protection against sun exposure’, but does this reflect in their UVA Star rating?

Be sure to always check to get the best skin protection.

There is more than just using sun lotion that we can use to benefit and protect our skin during this time of year.

Using daily moisturisers and cosmetics which include SPFs from brands such as Clinique and Estee Lauder, are great to build into your daily routine all year round without feeling greasy or sticky.

Using SPFs in your daily routine can have great benefits such as keeping the skin looking and appearing younger, keeping its elasticity, preventing early onset of wrinkles and of course preventing sunburn and skin inflammation.

Investing in such cosmetics will not only protect and moisturise your skin but also helps keep the skin looking healthy, firm, and glowing.

Depending on your skin type, beauty advisors at Browns Department Stores can advise you on their most suitable products based on their knowledge and expertise.

Don’t let the sunshine leave your skin feeling red and tight this summer, look after your skin and stay moisturised and glowing!