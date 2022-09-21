Column: Microvolunteering can make such a big difference in the community

As part of our celebration, our colleagues have carried out Random Acts of Kindness, including visiting colleagues at the Stepping Stone Scribblers, carrying out gardening activities for clients, presenting small gifts and participating in ‘pay it forward’ schemes at local cafes.

But Random Acts of Kindess don’t have to cost a penny. Instead you can volunteer your time in small chunks, known as microvolunteering.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Microvolunteering is any small, selfless action that helps you to make an impact on your community. These activities take place online without leaving home or getting out of your pyjamas- perfect for our current situation.

Heather Arnatt, Voluntary Centre Services West Lindsey.

Many people carry out microvolunteering activities without even realising, such as sharing a charity campaign online, sharing leaflets and information with colleagues or friends, or offering some advice to others in need.

Over the coming weeks you will be able to find Microvolunteering activities that can make a difference in our Facebook Group ‘Volunteering in Lincolnshire’.

We are delighted to invite community organisations and individuals from across our community to our open days which will each take place from 10.30am to 2.30pm as follows:

Sleaford – Tuesday, September 27, The Old Mart, Church Road, Sleaford, NG34 7DF

“Micro-volunteering is any small, selfless action that helps you to make an impact on your community. These activities take place online without leaving home, perfect for our current situation."

Lincoln – Thursday, September 29, City Hall, Beaumont Fee, Lincoln, LN1 1DD

Gainsborough – Our planned open day for Monday, September 12, has been rescheduled to Monday, October 3 at Marshall’s Yard, Beaumont Street, Gainsborough, DN21 2NA.

Our open days give you the chance to meet the VCS Team and learn about Social Prescribing, volunteering and our other Community Projects, and if you have time you can even try some micro-volunteering. We look forward to seeing you there.

As part of our year of celebration, we would love to hear about the difference Voluntary Centre Services has made to local groups and organisations we have worked with over the years.

If you can spare a few moments to write down those thoughts, then please email them to [email protected] so that we can share them with others.