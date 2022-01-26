We’ve all experienced that sliding spiral, when the weather is cold and it’s still dark outside and there’s seemingly nothing to look forward to.

Maybe what we need is a more achievable, and possibly a more rewarding resolution that could be the first step in making that change.

Many people find that helping out in the community leads to changes in their own lives – such as a career change, new friends or an improved sense of wellbeing and community spirit.

Guest columnist Heather Arnatt, from Voluntary Centre Services West Lindsey.

We are often told that people ‘don’t have time’ to volunteer- now that people are better connected and are able to do more online it’s easy to feel like there’s no time to give away.

According to the NCVO Community Life survey in 2018 almost 40 per cent of individuals said they had engaged with informal volunteering activity or ‘microvolunteering’ at least once over the year, in their local communities.

Microvolunteering is any small, selfless action that helps you to make an impact on your community.

These opportunities take from as little as 30 seconds to 30 minutes and make a real difference. Many people carry out microvolunteering activities without even realising, such as sharing a charity campaign online, sharing leaflets and information with colleagues or friends, or offering some advice to others in need.

Offering a little time to your friends and neighbours is a great way to start- why not make a start on Random Act of Kindness day on February 17?

Alternatively you can visit the volunteer centre to find out about the wide range of opportunities we can recommend, depending on your interests.

There are lots of roles that depend more on personal qualities such as a caring nature, good listening skills or practical experience rather than specific qualifications or experience.

Both micro and formal volunteering roles are flexible too and can fit around other commitments such as work, family or studies, for example befriending roles need caring people with an hour or so a week to spare, mentoring roles need people with experience who can care for and share understanding with others and shop roles look for friendly people who can give good customer service.

Whilst volunteering for a local charity or community group isn’t paid, there are other ways you could benefit.

Volunteering can unlock your potential and help you to access qualities you didn’t even realise you had.

If you want to find out more about volunteering, call 01427 613470, pop into the Guildhall, Marshall’s Yard, email [email protected] or visit www.voluntarycentreservices.org.uk

Meanwhile, VCS are working with Age UK to support residents in care homes across Lincolnshire by helping their families and friends to have Covid-safe visits. Visits mean so much to residents, and can make a real difference to their wellbeing.

Currently, volunteers are needed in the Gainsborough area to help. You will be fully supported, receive all relevant training and have the chance to develop skills and experience in the health and social care sector.

Contact Maddy Hamblett at Voluntary Centre Services for an initial chat by calling 01529 404664 or email [email protected]