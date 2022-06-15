However, that was never a problem. The difficulty arises from the absurd idea that if a single piece of paper is found in the blue bin, the offending bin will not be emptied - possibly for another month.

Consequently, the crews are now rejecting waste instead of collecting it.

This ludicrous proposal has already led to spontaneous reactions. The contents of rejected blue bins have been burned (illegal, hazardous, and polluting), taken to the waste tip (unnecessary use of fossil fuels), and ‘fly-tipping’, which is clearly evident in many country lanes (unsightly, use of fossil fuels, and illegal).

EC Coleman, guest columnist.

Furthermore, the council has access to a ‘Waste Collection Enforcement Policy’.

This involves ‘Considering the suspension of bin collection’ followed by the issue of a ‘Financial Penalty Notice’. Refusal to pay the fine leads to ‘recovery action either summarily, as a civil debt or through a high court or county court order.’

Bizarrely, the council ends its explanation of the policy by stating that their refusal to empty the offending bins will lead to ‘Accumulations of waste in gardens’, ‘Odours’, ‘Blocking of footpath or highway’, and ‘Creating a nuisance’ - all anti-social symptoms of their own failure to carry out their duty in collecting domestic waste.

This self-inflicted district council fiasco emerged from the creation of the ‘Lincolnshire Waste Partnership’ (LWP) – a quango which demands the ‘Waste Collection Enforcement Policy’

The obvious answer to the problem is very simple and clear. Collections should be weekly. The green bin recycles garden refuse. The blue bin for plastics and glass. The purple bin for dry paper and cardboard. The black bin for everything else including empty tin cans.

The black bin would be taken to the North Hykeham waste plant which has been doing a superb job since 2014.

Everything is burnt at 850 degrees Centigrade with metal and the ash both being recycled. There is no longer any need for a land-fill site.