Column: New cloth nappy library aims to support parents across the area
There is no denying that disposable nappies have offered a convenient and affordable solution to busy parents, who are now more than ever under pressure to ‘have it all’.
But did you know that disposable nappies remain in landfill for up to 500 years? That means that if Henry VIII wore nappies they would still be on our planet today.
Like most things, times have changed and cloth nappies are making a huge comeback.
Rising costs of living mean that even disposable nappies are becoming more expensive and people are becoming more mindful of what they put in their bin.
Whilst flat nappies and pins do still exist, modern cloth nappies are now stylish, easy to launder and, in some cases, collectible!
Nappies no longer need to be soaked, exposed to harsh chemicals or scrubbed by hand either thanks to significant improvements in laundry detergents and washing machine technology.
Networks of support have developed and there is a growing movement of people enjoying the benefits of reusables.
Unfortunately like most ‘eco’ products, some cloth nappies can be quite expensive and this is off-putting for many parents when budgets are tight and disposable nappies are incredibly cheap. This is where a cloth nappy library can help.
Supported by the NCT Lincoln branch (National Childbirth Trust) Lincolnshire’s cloth nappy library has relaunched and developed around 20 new cloth nappy kits for residents across the county to try.
Nappy Hire Kits are available for newborns, babies aged 3-30 months (yes, one nappy will fit your baby for nearly three years) and specific night nappies, as well as kits for children up to around 4.5 years.
Our ‘Birth to Potty’ cloth nappy trial kit provides everything you need to try cloth nappies for a month and hire is just £10. We also offer rolling hire kits for just £5 per month, for as long as you want them.
This is a significant saving even on disposable nappies and with our advice and support you will spend no more than £1.50 per week on washing your nappies.
Our volunteer team are spread across the county to ensure we can reach lots of different communities.
We can be contacted via our active Facebook page ‘Lincolnshire Cloth Nappy Library’ or via email on [email protected]
