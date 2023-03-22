I am a fragrance manager and consultant who has worked at Browns department store in Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough, since the day it opened in 2012, writes Ellie Dowle.

I have over 20 years of experience within the fragrance and beauty industry and fragrance is a personal passion of mine.

My team and I enjoy nothing more than helping customers find their ideal fragrance either for themselves or as a gift and, over the years, we have experienced many different trends in fragrance, one of which is companies becoming more environmentally friendly.

Brands are striving to become more sustainable and eco-friendlier by ensuring their fragrance bottles are refillable.

This not only keeps the costs down for customers, but it also promotes customer loyalty to a particular fragrance.

It is a new take on an old idea as, from as early as the 1900s, customers would go to their local pharmacy to have their fragrance bottles filled.

This was kicked off again by Thierry Mugler in the 1990s with their Angel and Alien bottles and is now an idea that has been adopted by many other brands, more recently such as Giorgio Armani, Prada and Lancôme.

At Browns, customers can find an exclusive source machine for the Angel, Alien and Alien goddess, enabling the team to be able to offer refills to customers instore, saving the customer up to £48 per refill.

In the case of other brands, such as the Prada Paradox customers would buy the initial bottle in either a 30ml, 50ml or 90ml, the refill is £100 for 100ml, saving between £30.00 and £95.00 dependent on the size of the original bottle.

Customers at Browns seem to really like this idea.

They no longer have to dispose of the glass bottles and they’re saving money whilst also being more environmentally friendly.

Pop in and see us in store. We would love to tell you more about all our wonderful fragrances and help you find your signature scent.