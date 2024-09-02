Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Continuous learning: that’s my top tip for this month. Also known as Lifelong Learning, it is the concept of pursuing additional education, writes mental health champion Kate Hull Rodgers.

This is toward the development of further skills beyond your formal or compulsory education. (That’s a mouthful… I had to learn to write like that!)

Simply put: it is September and this is the month that we put our socks back on and the kids go back to school. Most universities restart classes.

This is a perfect time for you to create curiosity and continue your own learning process. Whereever you are in your life, you can learn something new.

Lifelong learning is generally voluntary and self-motivated. It is based on a pursuit to learn more, gain new skills or support professional development.

Often lifelong learning is based around personal fulfilment or enjoyment. It is extremely good for your mental health. It is accomplishing a goal and that always feels good.

Personally I am pursuing two paths right now. I am learning French. I am doing this with an app.

Wow, there are apps to learn everything and anything. Now is perhaps the best time in history to gain knowledge. The other thing I am learning right now is how to practise Reiki.

For this I have signed up for a person to person course. It is fantastic. I can literally feel my brain sparking as I learn new things.

I absolutely love when I am given homework, always a gain never a challenge.

The experts say that lifelong learning is self-motivated, informal, voluntary and based on personal interests and experiences. Finally we are able to choose what we would like to learn. No more being tied to the national curriculum.

A wonderful quote attributed to Albert Einstein is: “Intellectual growth should commence at birth and cease only at death.” Brilliant.

I’d like to bring back that Tony Blair slogan – “Education, Education, Education.” I think he got in with a landslide with that familiar rhetoric!

Now is the time to sign up for a course, learn a new instrument (or pick up an old one), go to the library and get a How To book, get an App, or try something new in the kitchen.

Learning to cook or bake is brilliant because it has instant gratification and feedback. Learning is also an incredibly powerful tool and is helpful to our wellbeing and mental health.

It is a shame that some people seem to think that learning is for the young. This kind of thinking couldn’t be more wrong.

That’s why it is called LIFELONG learning. You are never too old and you are never too smart. Learning is for everyone. Learning is for now. Give it a go; the results may surprise you.