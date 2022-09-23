Karen Hewinson, head of clinical services, NHS Lincolnshire ICB.

Ultimately available to everyone aged 50 and over, the rollout of the autumn Covid booster started with visits to care homes and housebound patients, before moving on to vaccinating people aged 75 and over.

We are excited to get started with the autumn booster and hope that, like before, the people of Lincolnshire will come forward to be vaccinated when it is their turn.

As per last time, some people will be contacted by their GP practice when it is their turn to have their autumn booster, whereas others won’t be contacted in this way but will still be able to book an appointment online using the National Booking System or by calling 119 when it is their turn.

Either way, do not worry – you will get your autumn booster when it is your turn. Provided you are eligible, and it is at least 90 days since your last vaccination, you will be able to book an appointment for your autumn booster.

As with previous rounds of the Covid vaccination, the NHS in Lincolnshire will have vaccination sites around the county, the majority of which will be run by GP practices and community pharmacies.

In addition to these local sites, the NHS will once again be running two Mass Vaccination Centres from early September, with the existing site at PRSA, Boston, and a new site at The Weighing Rooms, Lincoln.

The autumn booster campaign is scheduled to run until early December, by when everyone aged 50 and over, as well as a number of other groups including pregnant women, carers, household contacts of immunosuppressed people, those at increased risk of Covid-19, and health and social care staff will have been offered an autumn booster.