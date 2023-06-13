COLUMN: Our new app aims to help you find the fastest treatment for minor illness and injuries

The WaitLess app is free to download from The App Store and Google Play – simply search for WaitLess.

This month, I’m going to write about a new app we’ve launched in the NHS.

In Lincolnshire we have a smartphone app, designed to help people choose the least pressured urgent and emergency care services and to understand waiting times better.

The WaitLess app combines current waiting time, queue numbers and travel-time at urgent care facilities in the county. This information helps people make an informed decision about where to seek the fastest treatment for minor illness and injuries. The app also displays all available pharmacies in the area as an alternative treatment option.

Maz Fosh, chief executive of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

The times shown on the app combine travel, waiting and treatment time, to give patients the most accurate picture of how long they may spend at each location, allowing them to decide on the most appropriate place to go to. The app also shows a list of services available at each site, as well as parking and opening times.

The app will help the public and NHS services as when people sustain an injury, such as a cut that needs stitching or a nasty sprain and/or a minor illness, they often attend the nearest Accident and Emergency Department for treatment. What many people don’t realise is that a lot of minor injuries or illness can be dealt with at other facilities across Lincolnshire, such as our urgent treatment centres.

WaitLess can help direct people with less serious conditions to alternative sites where they can be treated more quickly, which in turn will help to reduce pressure on our urgent and emergency care facilities.

This app is the first of its kind to combine live waiting times with travel times, which as we know, can be unpredictable in Lincolnshire, empowering people to make more informed decisions about where to receive their care.