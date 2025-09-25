COLUMN: Planning an engagement this winter? Prepare your prenup for summer 2026

Prenuptial agreements are increasingly common, says law firm Wilkin Chapman Rollits.

With cooler nights drawing in, the festive season (and peak proposal time!) is fast approaching. Whether you’re planning to pop the question or hoping to respond with a resounding ‘yes!’, it’s wise to think beyond the initial announcement and prepare for your shared future.

Alongside celebrating, take the time to consider taking practical steps that can make married life more secure. A prenuptial agreement is one of them – and should be something all would-be fiancés give some serious thought.

Starting early might seem somewhat premature, but it gives you the best chance of being ready for the summer wedding season: it ensures calm, constructive discussions can take place, full financial disclosure is provided, and each party can obtain their own independent advice. Building in this extra time helps to avoid last-minute stress and can drastically reduce the risk of the document being undermined later.

Prenuptial agreements are increasingly common, and with good reason. They can protect property, pensions, savings, inheritances and business interests, while setting out clear expectations for both spouses or civil partners. That clarity often acts to strengthen relationships, give real reassurance and palpable peace of mind as you plan your wedding.

Lucy Reding, partner in family law at Wilkin Chapman Rollits.

Worried it might dampen the romance? In practice, addressing finances early builds trust and actively helps to prevent disputes. Acting now, well ahead of the 2026 summer wedding season, means that sensitive issues can be worked through in good time and decisions reached without the pressure of the big day approaching.

Every couple’s circumstances are unique, so making sure you seek tailored advice is absolutely essential. Whether you want to safeguard a family inheritance, protect a family business from an uncertain future, or simply set out fair expectations, beginning the process now is the best way to plan for a 2026 wedding and secure a future forged in certainty, clarity, and mutual respect.

To explore how a prenuptial agreement could support your future together, contact me directly on 01522 515 006 or email [email protected].

This column was provided by Lucy Reding, partner in family law at Wilkin Chapman Rollits