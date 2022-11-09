There is much talk at the minute about warm hubs, and Connexions is very keen to invite people in to our hub for support and warmth.

Groups that are being offered include our parent and little learners’ groups on Mondays and the colouring club on Friday mornings (at 100 Church Street).

Coffee mornings take place at our main centre (6-8 Church Street) on Tuesday mornings.

Columnist Rick Craig, Connexions projects manager.

So even if you simply want to pop in for a coffee and chat, or simply need time out from everything, why not come along?

To find out more, call us or leave a message on 01427 678695 or 01427 612906 or check out our Facebook pages @connect0516.

Another event coming up is a ‘Disney Magic’ concert, presented and performed by the Performing Arts Club St John’s on the following dates: Friday, November 25, at 7.30pm at St Georges Hall; Saturday, November 26, at 2.30pm at the Gainsborough Methodist Church; and a final performance on Saturday, December 3, at 7.30pm, at the Old Nick Theatre. Check out their website at www.performingartsclubstjohns.co.uk to find out more or call in at Connexions.

Connexions 4 Youth have been busy too, producing amazing artwork with the Community Rail Partnership and Image Skool at Lea Road Station, while also running Youth Socials at the Connexions Hub, providing a safe and welcoming space with food, board/card games, Xbox and Wii gaming, pool and darts all on offer.

Our young people have many more community projects that are planned over the coming months too.

Please feel free to chat to Casey to find out more on 07940 402644.