Still make the most of any sunshine, still ensure you make time for friends and family, experience or challenge yourself to start a new hobby.

Maybe it could be something to do with arts and crafts, to help focus the mind.

Most importantly though, make sure you’re still getting out and about to see what we have happening in the community, what groups there are, what places you could go, or events you could visit.

Columnist Rick Craig, Connexions project manager.

At Connexions, there are many different groups you can access and different activities that you could get involved with.

These include meditation sessions that run on a Tuesday or Wednesday night, where everyone is welcomed. Contact Harry for more information on 07518 457427.

Our coffee morning is on Tuesdays between 10am and noon and for young people there is our youth committee and the performing arts club.

Just call us directly to chat about any of our groups on either 01427 678695, or 01427 612906.

Alternatively, you can give us a call on the mobile numbers 07788 417787, or 07786 180719.

We now have a Colouring Group that runs on a Friday morning between 10am and noon at our second hub – Chat, Chill, Connect, at 100 Church Street – along with Milestones, a parent and toddler group on Monday mornings between 9am to 11am and our after-school club Little Learners, for children aged four-eight, on Mondays between 5pm and 6pm.

All up-to-date information can be found on Facebook –fb.com/connect0516

Our own upcoming events include an October graffiti workshop with Community Rail Partnership, a Hallow’een activities day, including an escape room game, a youth social on Sunday, October 9, and a young leaders course running across the weekend of October 8 and 9 for those who are aged 14 to 18 .