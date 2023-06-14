Here’s my latest column on what’s going on in the town’s South West Ward, writes Barry Rooks.

The planning is going well for the ‘Games on the Green’ event on Ashcroft Green, taking place on Friday, July 28, from 1pm to 4pm.

Eric the owl is returning this year and we have Fudge & Co and their range of exotic animals taking part. This includes a skunk, lizards, spiders, snakes, a civet and much more.

There will be the races for all ages, with prizes, and numerous community stalls, competitions and activities.

Guest columnist Barry Rooks from Voluntary Centre Services.

All local residents are welcome and it’s all free.

We are also continuing to push forward on several projects that are aiming to increase local access to green space, community buildings and indoor and outdoor activities for all ages.

Although they are longer term projects, they are making progress.

A small team has been developing Ashcroft Green and they would love some more residents to be involved.

Over the past year, new benches, bins, signage, noticeboard and planters have been installed.

Sandra, from the YMCA, and her team have planted their first batch of vegetables and are working hard to develop the flower beds.

Involvement from the pupils at Benjamin Adlard has been increasing and she has started to see one or two residents become involved.

They would love to see more residents involved as this would ensure the work continues. If you would like to be involved please contact Sandra at [email protected]

There are several other green space initiatives being developed in the ward, including at Scouts Hill and the green spaces in and around the main roundabout.

If you would like some more information about these projects or would like to be involved please get in touch by emailing [email protected]