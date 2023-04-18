Easter is a time of year that gives us hope and encouragement. The days are getting longer and brighter and the church services that took place over Holy Week, Good Friday, and Easter Sunday remind us of the most important things in life, writes Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh.

There are signs of hope in the world around us as well. The Government’s agreement with Albania has resulted in weekly deportation flights and a decline in illegal Channel crossings from citizens of that country.

I have badgered ministers repeatedly that the boats need to be stopped, and the Prime Minister and Home Secretary are working together to end these illegal crossings.

Less encouraging has been the proposal to house illegal migrants at RAF Scampton, the renowned wartime home of the Dambusters squadron, as well as the home of the Red Arrows in more recent decades.

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh.

When the MOD shut the base, we pressured them to ensure that Scampton didn’t follow the route of so many other RAF bases in Lincolnshire in being sold off to the highest bidder without any thought of the surrounding communities.

West Lindsey District Council put in immense work with the Ministry of Defence and private sector interest to craft a regeneration plan that would preserve the important historical legacy of the base, keep its runway in operational use, and bring much needed investment.

We here know the migrant crisis is a national problem and we are willing to do our part and temporarily house migrants here in West Lindsey.

But RAF Scampton is absolutely the most inappropriate place to do so given the regeneration deal we have managed to agree and were just about to start implementing.

We are doing our best to save the deal for Scampton, and I know there are significant barriers to the Home Office’s plans ahead.

Since the proposal was announced I have been hounding ministers and officials, working with the excellent team from West Lindsey, asking questions in the House of Commons, referencing Scampton in debates, and appearing on television to discuss it.

I am glad to see the district council fighting strong and they have my full support. I thank all those who live on the base, in the surrounding communities, who have been so supportive in fighting for Scampton’s future.

Easter and the new springs of growth we see in the fields around us give us cause for hope still.