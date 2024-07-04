COLUMN: Proud to serve the armed forces and the NHS

In his military uniform, Douglas Sleeman, specialist musculoskeletal physiotherapist at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

This column is provided by ​Douglas Sleeman, Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust specialist musculoskeletal physiotherapist

​In June we show our support and appreciation for our Armed Forces through Armed Forces Week. This includes Reserves Day (Wednesday, June 26), when we showcase our reserve forces.

Reservists give up their time to serve in the reserve forces, balancing their civilian life with a military career to ensure that if their country requires them, they would be ready to serve.

I work for Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust’s community physiotherapy team as a specialist. This requires me to assess, diagnose and treat a variety of musculoskeletal conditions. I work in Market Deeping and Grantham providing exercise, treatment, and giving advice to patients on their conditions. I am also a part of the LCHS Armed Forces Network, which is a staff support group for people involved in the armed forces. Aside from my role in the NHS I also work for the Royal Engineer Army Reserves.

I joined the reserves as a sapper which is the equivalent in rank to a private. I completed my basic training at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks and then undertook combat engineer training. The main role of a combat engineer is to reduce enemy manoeuvrability on the battlefield whilst improving that of friendly forces, for example, bridge building and demolitions.

Alongside studying for my master’s degree in physiotherapy and progressing to my current role as a specialist musculoskeletal physiotherapist, I remained in the Royal Engineers. I am now an established troop commander responsible for the career management, mentorship, and support of soldiers under my command. I find both my reserve role and my job as a physio most rewarding when I’m able to have a positive impact on someone’s life whether it be running soldiers through a woodblock and over hills in training or helping someone to rehabilitate an injured knee. And yes, there is often a crossover in these roles.

Sometimes it can be difficult to combine both roles into one life and you find yourself wishing for more hours in the day! However, I am very lucky to have the support, belief and flexibility from the teams around me.

Both my roles are immensely meaningful to me and I’m very proud to serve our armed forces and NHS.