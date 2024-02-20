Column: Provide your body with some TLC to love the skin you’re in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The importance of understanding your body is an essential factor in knowing how to keep your skin in top condition.

Our skin is the first line of defence for our bodies, and it protects us from harmful things such as bacteria. But did you know we have thousands of helpful bacteria which live on our skin which is essentially a community of microorganisms including bacteria, fungi, viruses, and parasites, which are harmless and are beneficial to the person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are known as the skin microbiome and help to support the body and protect it from the outside world including harsh weather, harmful bacteria, viruses, and fungi as well as harmful objects.

Guest columnist Melissa Cutforth is assistant centre manager at Marshall’s Yard.

So, it is only fair that we take responsibility and look after our skin more, in the same way it looks after us.

We know that the change in season can have an impact on our skin’s health, which changes the PH levels of our skin which can cause dryness, redness, and rashes.

And we know that a great skin care regime will help keep the skin hydrated, retain its elasticity, and have it glowing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But now, new evidence suggests that other factors such as our gut health can be linked to the underlying cause of blemishes and skin conditions such as eczema, acne and psoriasis.

“We know a great skin care regime will help keep the skin hydrated, retain its elasticity, and have it glowing,” says guest columnist Melissa Cutforth

Some of these studies show that some people that suffer from acne have an imbalance of the good and bad bacteria within their gut.

Health experts at Holland and Barrett, which has a store at Marshall’s Yard, have suggested ways in which we can look after our skin microbiome and provide our skin with the TLC It deserves.

Experts at the store suggest eating a healthy and well-balanced diet and staying hydrated, alongside staying clear of trigger foods, staying active, staying calm and as stress free as possible, looking after your gut with pre and probiotics and not to not over sanitise our hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taking and using pre and probiotics can also have great significance on our gut and skin health.

Products like the Rheal Superfoods range, which was showcased on the BBC’s Dragons Den and is available to purchase in stores like Holland and Barrett, contains a great variety of different ingredients which benefit more than one area in the human body with supporting factors.

Along with the obvious in looking after our skin with essential moisturisers and good regimes, it is also key to look after our gut health as these factors can ultimately project

through our precious skin.