COLUMN: Reflections on International Day of the Nurse

Before training as a nurse, I worked in primary care with GPs and advanced clinical practitioners (ACPs), who inspired me to aim high in my career. But the pivotal moment came after the tragic loss of two close family members, including my younger brother.

Both were in hospitals in other counties, where early signs of pneumonia and sepsis were missed. Being young, their vitals were monitored, but the person in the bed, their voices and their families’, seemed unheard amidst the pressure on busy wards.

By the time they were diagnosed, it was too late. They passed away within hours, without warning.

This experience profoundly shaped my values and showed how easily things can go wrong when care becomes task-orientated. It reminded me that behind every patient is a person, a family, and a story. I wanted to be part of changing this; to see the person behind the diagnosis and deliver care with compassion, vigilance, and integrity.

I qualified as a nurse in 2020, so my training was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Education England asked final-year students to volunteer as aspirant nurses. I joined the community nursing team in Skegness, where we supported end-of-life COVID patients in extremely difficult conditions. Here I discovered my passion for community care.

Eager to develop, I am now in my second year of ACP training, working in community hospitals in Lincolnshire. ACPs are experienced clinicians trained at master’s degree level who can assess, diagnose, treat, and manage patients.

International Day of the Nurse (last Monday, May 12) makes me think about nursing. What I love most about nursing is the privilege of being with people during vulnerable and meaningful moments in their lives. Whether it’s managing a long-term condition, supporting a patient and their family through end-of-life care, or simply being a steady, compassionate presence, I’ve come to understand just how much these moments matter.

For me, nursing has turned personal loss into purpose and continues to challenge and teach me every day. It’s not an easy career, but it is positively life-changing.

If you’re passionate about people and ready to grow in ways you never imagined, if you want to make a difference, become a nurse. Nursing changes lives, including your own.

This column was provided by Lisa Cooper, a trainee advanced clinical practitioner for the Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group