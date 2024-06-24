Column: ​Remember that time is our friend and those bad times will eventually pass

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And so, it is election fever. So much is reported on the news. Personally I find the rabble quite confusing, writes mental health champion Kate Hull Rodgers.

​There are so many issues, and so many proposed solutions, so many priorities and so many sound bites. If, like me, you’ve had enough of it, I can only say Hang In There. It will be over soon.

And that is the lesson we can learn from the election – whatever the trouble, irritation or stress trigger, just know that it will pass.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the strongest words I’ve ever encountered are This Too Shall Pass. Yes, time. Time is all you need. I also love the saying “Time is a God who heals all wounds.”

The election will be over soon. The key words are Will Be Over Soon. It is so important that we understand that. No matter what mental health challenge or battle we are fighting, we can take strength in knowing that it will change.

The battle may get worse or it may get better but it won’t stand still. This is why I don’t understand people who take their own life. I, myself, went through a period of being very suicidal in my youth.

I made some ridiculous attempts like holding my breath, hoping I would pass out. Then I smoked a full pack of cigarettes in just half an hour. But I also made a very serious attempt. A prescription drug overdose.

I took enough tranquilisers to stop an elephant. But fortunately I lost my nerve. I got myself to hospital as quickly as I could.

I have great compassion for someone who believes life is bad and it is going to stay this way. I commiserate with anyone who believes that there is no light in the tunnel or worse yet that the world will be better without them. No, no, no.

If a person is depressed then that person should get help. There are amazing talk therapies and the modern medications come with very good results and very few side effects. There is no world that is better without them in it. Troubles will change.

I advise that they adopt an attitude of curiousity. Curiousity is ultimately what got me through. I wanted to know how my life would turn out. How thankful I am that I passed through this difficult period. And I can report that my life turned out pretty darn good.

I have a wonderful husband, two fabulous sons and a career I adore. My brush with suicide means I give thanks each day for the wonderful life I now lead.

So whether it’s the election confusion or a deep seated depression, we just need to know that time is our friend and the trouble will all be over soon. It will change.