Column: School holiday family fun

With the summer holidays well under way, parents across the county will be looking for ways to keep the kids entertained without breaking the bank. This can be particularly difficult for low-income families during this time of rising living costs.

Thanks to funding from the Department for Education, the council is again running a Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme for children and young people receiving benefits-related free school meals.

The number of clubs continues to expand, and we now have 125 across the county, from Gainsborough, Grantham and Stamford in the west to Skegness, Mablethorpe and Boston along the east coast. The clubs are run by schools, sports providers, leisure centres, youth clubs and nurseries, and there are options for both primary and secondary-aged children.

Each club is unique and offers a wide variety of enriching activities, such as sports, games, music, drama, arts and crafts, cooking and so much more. In addition, families not eligible for a free place can pay for one at some clubs, subject to availability. Further details can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/school-pupil-support/holiday-activities-food-programme.

Children enjoying summer activities

The HAF programme is making a real difference, and many of our providers go above and beyond to give the young people an experience to remember, while also explaining the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Thousands of children have already taken part in our previous programmes, and the feedback from families has been fantastic. So, if your family is eligible, don't let your child miss out.

A host of activities are also on offer at our 48 children’s centres, which are designed to help all families with children from birth to five, with our holiday activities open to children 0-12. All centres are free to join, with each offering a variety of activities, free drop-in sessions and helpful services. In addition, our ‘re-use, re-love’ initiative offers families good-quality, preowned clothing for free.

Not only can children's centres help give your child a great start in life, but they also offer fantastic support for parents and carers themselves, helping them to be healthy before, during and after pregnancy. Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/early-years-education/join-children’s-centre to find out what your local centre has to offer.

Finally, if your family is struggling with childcare costs, remember there is a range of support provided by the government. Information on the various schemes, and their eligibility criteria, can be found at www.childcarechoices.gov.uk. Families can find a local childcare provider or holiday club by searching our Family Services Directory at www.lincsfamilydirectory.org.uk.