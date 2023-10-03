Register
COLUMN: Seeking to raise awareness of problems with continence

​This month, I’m talking to you about a subject that some people may find embarrassing, yet lots of people suffer in silence with. I’m talking about incontinence issues.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:11 BST
Lincolnshire Community Services NHS Trust has support available for those experiencing continence issues.
Lincolnshire Community Services NHS Trust has support available for those experiencing continence issues.

Incontinence is a common condition that can be cured in many cases and significantly improved in most others. However, continence problems continue to be underreported and undertreated and the challenge remains to increase awareness and promotion of continence and to increase understanding of continence problems.

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust’s (LCHS) Bladder and Bowel Team provide care and support throughout the county to adults experiencing problems with bladder or bowel control.

The service focuses on improving the patient’s health by assessing their condition, producing an individual care plan, putting appropriate treatment in place, and advising and supporting other professionals who look after patients.

Allison Rudd, of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.
Allison Rudd, of Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust.

For example, we recently treated a woman in her 40s who was struggling with urinary incontinence during activities – like running and bouncing on a trampoline. She was assessed by the team and helped with a care plan, which included pelvic floor exercises and bladder training. The woman now reports her issues are improved and she can play with her children without the fear of urine leaks.

Common causes of incontinence we come across are pelvic floor weakness following childbirth, menopause and prostate surgery.

Most incontinence problems can be cured or improved by adjusting lifestyle factors – such as reducing your caffeine intake, increasing your fluid intake, retraining your bladder, doing pelvic floor exercises to strengthen key muscles, improving weight management to reduce the pressure on your bladder and improving your diet.

Patients can self-refer to the LCHS Bladder and Bowel Team by calling 0300 1234868 or emailing [email protected].

To read more on urinary incontinence please go to nhs.uk/conditions/urinary-incontinence and for bowel incontinence details and treatments please visit nhs.uk/conditions/bowel-incontinence

Allison Rudd is a continence nurse specialist for the Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust

Related topics:IncontinencePatients