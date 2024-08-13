COLUMN: Simple advice for a safe and relaxing summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

My name is Mark and I’m a registered nurse at Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS) in Spalding Urgent Treatment Centre.

As we’re in summer holiday season, I thought it would be good to share with you some health tips to help you and your family have a safe summer and ensure you’re prepared for issues such as sunburn and if you have a health

problem whilst away. The last thing any of us want is a trip to an urgent treatment centre whilst we’re on holiday.

My advice may seem simple, but it’s the basics that really make the difference.

Firstly, whether you’re at home or away, it’s a good idea to have a first aid kit. A first aid kit should include plasters, dressings, a bandage, safety pins, antiseptic cream, sting/bite cream, antihistamines, scissors and painkillers such as paracetamol (please always check age limits on medicines). If you can deal with minor issues like grazes and insect bites, it’ll help stop things from worsening and needing professional care.

Whilst you’re dousing the kids with factor 50, don’t forget to protect your skin too. SPF 50 provides the best protection and remember to reapply regularly, especially if you’re playing in water or swimming. Wear a sun hat and if you can, try to keep out of the sun between 11am and 3pm when it’s at its strongest. If you do get sunburn, sponge sore skin with cool water, then apply soothing after sun cream or spray, like aloe vera. Painkillers, such as paracetamol will ease the pain by helping to reduce inflammation caused by sunburn. You should stay out of the sun until all signs of redness have gone.

Staying hydrated in the heat is essential, and I don’t mean cocktails by the pool! Make sure you have water with you or diluted drinks.

If you take regular medication, make sure you have enough for your holiday and to cover the bank holiday weekend too. Speak to your GP if you need to order a repeat prescription early, so you don’t run out.

It’s useful to find out where the nearest pharmacy is when you’re away too, as pharmacists are highly trained experts. They can provide advice on the best medication or treatments for coughs, colds, ear ache, sickness and diarrhoea, rashes, allergies and other aches and pains.

The NHS website is great for information, visit www.nhs.uk and if you’re in the UK NHS 111 online offers advice 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

I hope you have a safe and relaxing summer!